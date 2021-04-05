Mumbai: Actor Kapil Sharma announced his newborn son’s name on Twitter on Monday morning while answering a question tweeted by singer Neeti Mohan. The comedian recently celebrated his birthday and while wishing him the best on Twitter, Neeti also asked about the name of his son, and Kapil thanked her for good wishes by revealing the name. Also Read - Kapil Sharma Promises to Meet an Ailing Fan Suffering From Chronic Kidney Disease

Kapil and Ginni’s second-born has been named Trishaan. When Neeti asked, “Happy birthday dearest @KapilSharmaK9 Pahji. Lots of love to you and your family. Ab to baby boy ka naam bata do,” the comedian took to Twitter and wrote, “Thank you Neeti. Hope ur taking well care of urself. We named him Trishaan. (sic)” Also Read - Inside Kapil Sharma's Luxurious Mumbai Home, Punjab Bungalow: Garden-Themed Living Room, Gazeebo, Swimming Pool And More

Trishaan is a beautiful name that has originated from religious Hindu texts. Trishaan is just another name for Lord Krishna who’s worshipped by many all across the world.

Kapil and Ginni earlier named their firstborn – a girl – Anayra which means ‘happiness’. The actor has been on a break from work as he wanted to spend some time with his kids at home. Kapil and Ginni are immensely excited to have completed their family with two super-cute kids. The couple got married in December 2018 and they became parents in December 2019. Trishaan was born on February 1 this year.

Sending our love to this family!