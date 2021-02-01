Comedian Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath are blessed with a baby boy. The actor broke the good news on social media on Monday morning. Kapil took to Twitter and wrote that his wife has given birth to a boy on February 1 and both mother and the baby are doing fine. Also Read - Goofy Father Uses Hilarious Voices to Tell Bedtime Story, Adorable Baby Can’t Stop Laughing

Kapil's tweet read, "Namaskaar we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers Folded hands love you all Red ginni n kapil Hugging face #gratitude Folded hands" (sic)

It was earlier last month that Kapil had announced the news of his wife’s second pregnancy. The couple already has a daughter named Anayra Sharma. Both Kapil and Ginni are on cloud nine with the arrival of a new member of the family.

Earlier, while announcing the news of Ginni’s pregnancy, Kapil had also mentioned that he was taking a break from his comedy show. Speculations were rife that Sony TV’s popular show The Kapil Sharma Show, hosted by the comedian, was going off-air soon and he confirmed the same. Kapil wrote that the show is going off-air because he wants to be with his family and the second baby, cherishing the beautiful time.

As soon as Kapil tweeted about the baby boy, fans showered him and the family with congratulatory messages on his post.

We wish the best to the family!