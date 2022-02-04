Kapil Sharma on Sunil Grover’s health: Actor Sunil Grover got discharged from the hospital on Thursday after undergoing four bypass surgeries following a heart attack. The actor received best wishes from his fans and colleagues from the industry who expressed concern about his well-being. In his latest interview with a daily, comedian Kapil Sharma also opened up on reaching out to Sunil for his health. He said he was shocked to know about Sunil’s heart episode and he has been in touch with their common friends to keep a check on his health.Also Read - Sunil Grover Undergoes 4 Bypass Surgeries With All Three Arteries Blocked - Latest Health Update

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover have worked together on many projects. In fact, Sunil’s most popular roles – Gutthi and Dr Mashhoor Gulati – belong to his collaborative projects with Kapil. Speaking to ETimes about his friend’s health condition, Kapil said, “I was totally shocked and I am extremely concerned about Sunil’s health. I had sent him a message but obviously, he just got discharged yesterday, so I can’t expect a message back from him. He had to undergo heart surgery at a very young age, but he will be fine soon. I have inquired about his health from our common friends. Working in the industry for such a long time, we have many friends and they regularly update me about his well-being and health.” Also Read - Sunil Grover Undergoes Heart Surgery In Mumbai, Fans Pray For His Speedy Recovery

Sunil Grover was admitted to a Mumbai hospital in January after complaining of chest pain. The investigations revealed that he was having a heart attack and that all his three arteries were blocked with 100 per cent blockage in two arteries and 70-80 per cent blockage in the third artery. As revealed by his team in an official statement, since the comedian “has received all arterial grafts using internal mammary arteries, his long term results should be good and will be able to lead a normal life in the long term with proper care which should include proper diet, exercise, yoga and medicine. He is a positive person with a bright outlook towards life.” Also Read - Sunil Grover Joins Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee For Action-Packed Film, Nayanthara-Sanya Malhotra Also Part Of It

We wish him a speedy recovery!