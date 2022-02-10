Gehraiyaan screening: Comedian Kapil Sharma and his wife, Ginni Chatrath, make for one of the cutest couples in the industry. Both of them attended the special screening of Deepika Padukone starrer Gehraiyaan on Wednesday in Mumbai. The couple also posed for the paparazzi as they smiled and teased each other in front of the cameras.Also Read - Bride's Sister Rocks The Dance Stage With Her Moves on 'Bijlee Bijlee', Energy Wows The Internet | Watch

The pictures of Kapil and Ginni from the screening of Gehraiyana are not going viral on social media. In one picture, Kapil is seen planting a sweet kiss on Ginni's forehead as they both flash their million-dollar smiles as the paps hoot for them and they turn shy. Check out this viral video:

Apart from Kapil and Ginni, the screening was also attended by other stars including Rajat Kapoor, Kriti Kharbanda, Shaheen Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Soni Razdan among others. The team of the film – Deepika, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa and Siddhant Chaturvedi arrived together at the venue. The four of them also shared a video on social media in which they were seen having fun while crooning to the new number from their film – Beqaaboo.

Gehraiyaan is directed by Shakun Batra. The film is releasing on Amazon Prime Video on Feb 11. It is the story of two couples who are trying to figure out their own ways to deal with the complexity of relationships and difficult emotions.