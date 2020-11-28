Actor Kapil Sharma is as much loved for his singing skills as he is for his comedy timings. He once again proved the same by performing a beautiful number on the sets of his comedy show. In a video shared by veteran actor Anupam Kher, Kapil is seen crooning to Hindi song Tum Jo Mil Gaye Ho in a special episode featuring the actor along with another senior actor Satish Kaushik. The video also shows Kher joining Kapil in singing and having a blast on the show. Also Read - Kapil Sharma Body-Shames Twitter User For Saying He'd be Arrested Soon Like Bharti Singh in Drugs Case

Both Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik shot for a special episode with the team and ended the show on a musical note with Kapil and his team. The veteran actor mentioned how he had a lot of fun on the show and the entire singing made his day. The caption on his post read, “Singing with @kapilsharma It was as always pleasure to be on the #Tkss and get to sing one of my favourite songs along with him. No match to his singing capabilities but I did try. Hope you enjoy my effort!! 🙏😍🤓😎 #Song #JoyOfSinging #TumJoMilGayeHo” (sic) Also Read - Krushna Abhishek's Emotional Response on 'Facing Govinda' in The Kapil Sharma Show

Meanwhile, Kapil is soon going to welcome a new member into the family with wife Ginni Chatrath who’s pregnant with their second child. The couple welcomed a daughter last year and named her Anayra Sharma. While they haven’t officially announced the news yet, a few pictures clicked during Karwa Chauth festivities showed Ginni flaunting her baby bump.