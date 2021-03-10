Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma made sure to give his fan some sigh of relief when he tweeted for him and promised to see him soon. A Twitter platform called Ketto that helps the patients’ families to collect money for the treatment, shared the story of Dipak who’s suffering from chronic kidney disease and wants to recover soon so that he can meet the comedian. Also Read - Inside Kapil Sharma's Luxurious Mumbai Home, Punjab Bungalow: Garden-Themed Living Room, Gazeebo, Swimming Pool And More

When the popular TV presenter saw the tweet, he immediately shared it and informed all that he is going to fulfill the fan's wish by meeting him soon. "Get well soon, God bless also let me recover my injury, we will meet soon," he wrote on Twitter.

Kapil enjoys a great fan following all across the world. The comedian, however, found himself in the middle of a controversy when he recently lashed out at the paparazzi on his way to the airport. The comedian scolded the paps for trying to capture him at the airport.

Kapil suffered an injury while working out at a gym. He’s still recovering from the same injury. On the work front, the comedian is currently on a break to spend some quality time with his newborn son. The couple welcomed a baby boy in January this year after announcing that Kapil will be going off the radar for sometime.