Comedian Kapil Sharma made a cute post to wish his fans on Christmas. The actor shared a few pictures of his one-year-old daughter Anayra who looked too-cute-for-words in the photos. Anayra was dressed like a Santa in the photos as she flashed her million-dollar smile for the camera. Also Read - Bharti Singh is Back on The Kapil Sharma Show, Rubbishes Claims of Being Dropped by Makers

Kapil and Ginni’s daughter could be seen sitting in a red-white striped box while posing alongside a beautiful Christmas tree, a wreath, and sparkly little reindeer. Anayra looked like a cute ball of happiness in the pictures. Kapil posted the pictures on Instagram with a caption that read, “Merry Christmas to all of you #christmas #merrychristmas #happiness,” (sic) Also Read - Krushna Abhishek Meets Bharti Singh After She Comes Out of Jail in Drugs Case, Says 'Kapil Sharma And I Are With Her'

Fans wished him back and spread the Christmas cheer by commenting on the post. Several TV celebs like Mahhi Vij, Kiku Sharda, and Bharti Singh among others also dropped happy comments on the post.

Kapil and Ginni recently celebrated Anayra’s first birthday with an ocean-themed party. The couple is now expecting their second child soon. The video and photos of Ginni flaunting her baby bump during the Karwa Chauth festivities went viral on social media recently. We wish this family the best for life!