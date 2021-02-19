Actor and comedian Kapil Sharma shared a lovely photo of his daughter, Anayra Sharma, on Instagram on Friday morning. Lighting up social media on the first day of the weekend, Kapil posted a picture of himself posing with his little angel who dressed cutely in a pink frock with her hair tied in super-adorable ponytails. While Anayra looked like an even smaller version of the Mini-mouse, her dad also looked the happiest flashing his million-dollar smile. Also Read - Singer Neeti Mohan Announces Pregnancy, Nihaar Pandya Kisses Baby Bump in an Adorable Post

Kapil and Anayra make one of the most loved father-daughter duos in the industry and this picture further proves just how cute they look together. As soon as Kapil shared the picture, several celebrities and colleagues of Kapil took to the post to drop happy comments. While singer Neeti Mohan, who’s expecting her first child soon, called Anayra ‘Mini Ginni (bhabhi) 😍’, comedian Bharti Singh simply wrote, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ meri bacchiiii🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗. (sic)” Actor Arjun Bijlani also commented to write, “She is adorable” while singer Neha Kakkar said, “Look at her!!! 😍😇😇” (sic). Check out all the comments on the post here: Also Read - Gone Viral: This Photo of Groom Sitting at Computer on Wedding Night While Bride Waits For Him!

Kapil and Ginni recently welcomed their second child. The two got married in December 2018 and welcomed Anayra in the following year. Kapil and Ginni are one of the most popular couples in the industry and their beautiful family pictures go viral on social media in no time. This new picture of Kapil and Anayra speaks volumes of their amazing bond and she looks too-cute-to-express. No?