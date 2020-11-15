Actor and comedian Kapil Sharma celebrated Diwali with his entire family in Mumbai. The actor posted pictures from the celebrations on Instagram and wished his fans the best on the festival. The photos that he posted showed his daughter, Anayra, dressed up cutely in a black outfit with a tiny golden hairband. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas Celebrates Diwali With Nick in London Wearing a Stunning Sabyasachi Saree

Kapil and his wife, Ginni, posed together in the pictures while the comedian could be seen carrying his baby daughter in the arms. The entire family coordinated their Diwali-special outfits in the shades of black and dark blue. Kapil shared the pictures on Instagram with the caption that read, “मेरे और मेरे परिवार की तरफ़ से आपको और आपके परिवार को दीपावली की शुभ कामनाएँ 🪔🙏 A very Happy Diwali from me and my family to you and yours 🪔🙏

मेरे और मेरे परिवार की तरफ़ से आपको और आपके परिवार को दीपावली की शुभ कामनाएँ 🪔🙏 A very Happy Diwali from me and my family to you and yours 🪔🙏

Kapil and Ginni welcomed their daughter Anayra last year. They got married in a dual wedding ceremony in the year 2018 in Punjab. The newlyweds then organised a wedding reception in Mumbai for their friends and colleagues from the movie industry. The event was attended by many stars including Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Bharti Singh, Anil Kapoor, Rekha, Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, Salim Khan, Sohail Khan, Udit Narayan, and Johny Lever among others.