Actor and comedian Kapil Sharma continued to take trolls head-on when he replied to a Twitter user who wanted him to mind his own business and not comment on the ongoing Farmers’ protest issue. The popular actor took to Twitter on Sunday to make a post on the raging farmers’ bills issue, which is rare for a celebrity who usually steers clear away from making any statement on the matters of national importance. Also Read - Kapil Sharma Mesmerises Everyone by Singing 'Tum Jo Mil Gaye Ho' as Anupam Kher Joins Him on The Kapil Sharma Show

Kapil, in his tweet, mentioned that one should show some mercy on the farmers who are protesting in Delhi over the Narendra Modi-led government’s three new farm laws. The comedian wrote, “The issue of farmers should not be given a political colour, this issue should be resolved by negotiation. No issue is so big that it cannot be resolved by negotiation. We are all with our farmer brothers. They are our providers #farmer” (sic) Also Read - Kapil Sharma Body-Shames Twitter User For Saying He'd be Arrested Soon Like Bharti Singh in Drugs Case

Now, this tweet didn’t go down well with a Twitter user who goes by the name ‘Jiger Rawat’. He replied to Kapil asking him to stop commenting on such issues and focus on his comedy. His tweet read, “Comedy kar chup chap, rajniti karne ki koshish mat kar, jyada kisaan hitaishi banne ki koshish mat kar, jo kaam hai tera us par focus rakh” (Don’t try to get into politics, better for you to stick to only comedy. Don’t try and speak in favour of the farmers, focus on your work).

Kapil didn’t let this troll had his own way. He replied to him saying he should learn to do something valuable for the country and not just give 50 cents of his knowledge. “Bhai sahab main apna kaam hi kar raha hu. kripya aap bhi karein. Deshbhakt likhne se koi deshbhakt nahi ho jaata. Kaam karein aur desh ki tarakki mein yogdaan dein. 50 rupe ka recharge karke faaltu gyaan naa baatein” (I am doing my work, brother. You should do your own work. One doesn’t become a patriot by just claiming to be the one. Work and make your contribution count in the development of the country. Don’t come here with your 50 cents of knowledge)

Earlier, Kapil had given back to another troll who asked him to vary of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The comedian was asked by a Twitter troll to watch out for himself as the NCB might be coming after him after arresting his colleague Bharti Singh for the consumption of drugs. Kapil asked him to take care of himself and not worry about him.

Meanwhile, several celebrities including Diljit Dosanjh, Guru Randhawa, Swara Bhasker, and others have come out in support of the farmers who have marched to Delhi to express their dissent with the new farm laws introduced by the Central government.