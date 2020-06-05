Actor and comedian Kapil Sharma once again talked about his bonding with his old colleague and famous foe Sunil Grover. The actor was asked about working with Sunil again in a show and he, quite subtly, mentioned that he has learned a lot from him. Kapil said he would always love to collaborate with Sunil whenever possible because they share comfortable energies. The popular comedian added that his current show on Sony Television is working fine but he would think of something different to team up with his former colleague. Also Read - Guzar Jayega: Amitabh Bachchan Teams up With Over 65 Celebs Including Kapil Sharma And Sunny Leone For a Motivational Song Amid The Pandemic

While addressing the much-popularised scuffle that happened on a flight in 2017, Kapil said the past is gone and there's no bitter feeling between them. He said relationships don't end because of such tiny arguments. "Sunil paaji se mulakaat hoti rehti hai (I keep meeting Sunil). We recently met at Gurdas Mann's son's wedding in Punjab, and then, at another wedding in Delhi. Chhoti chhoti woh cheezein jo hotey hai usse rishtey toh khatam nahin hotey hai" (All these small issues don't end relationships).

Kapil added that he always looks forward to working with Sunil because 'he's a fine actor.' He said he keeps thinking about different ideas to work upon and he's sure he'll decide on something to work with Sunil. "I keep thinking that my current show is going on well, toh shayad kuch doosre platforms ke liye Sunil paaji ko leke kuch plan karu…aise ideas dimaag mein daudte rehte hai, (I might plan a new show with Sunil for some other platform… such ideas keep coming in my mind)" he told Bombay Times.

After working with Kapil on shows like Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show, Sunil moved to have his own show on Colors TV which was judged by Farah Khan. Later, he moved to do movies and featured in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Pataakhaa. He also performed an important role in Salman Khan’s Bharat.

How excited are you to see them together on-screen?