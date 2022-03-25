Karan Johar dance viral video from Hunarbaaz: In a new promo of his reality show, filmmaker Karan Johar is seen dancing on the stage to the tunes of ‘Ghoonghat Ki Aad Me Dil.‘ The director is seen dancing with perfect rhythm and expressions while performing on the stage, impressing both Parineeti Chopra and Kumar Sanu with his dancing skills. While it’s a fun video and looks absolutely entertaining, the trolls think Karan just went a little over the top with his performance this time.Also Read - Inside Rani Mukherji’s 44th Birthday: Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra Among Others Join The Celebration - See Pics

The video from the upcoming episode of Hunarbaaz is now going viral on social media. While sharing the video on Instagram, the channel posted, “Karan ke thumke dekh kar kya aapne bhi bajaayi seeti? Yeh toh thi sirf ek jhalak, inki poori performance ko kijiye enjoy, iss weekend. Dekhiyega zaroor, #Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan, iss weekend Sat 9pm -Sun 7pm sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @voot (sic).” Also Read - Ananya Panday Wears a Completely See-Through Dress at Karan Johar's Party, Trolls Say 'Inspired by Urfi Javed' - Watch Video

The trolls, who often target Karan for his choice of actors in the films and for backing the star-kids via his production house, flocked to the comment section of the post. One user wrote, “Next year mehnat karke fhir aana 😂 (sic),” while another wrote, “itna gnda dance aur itni gndi overacting judges ki😂😂😂😂 (sic).” One Instagram user also tried to troll Parineeti for how excited she looked while Karan was dancing. The user wrote, “OMG 😲! It seems like Paraneeti, never saw Karan Johar dance (sic).” Making a sarcastic comment on Karan’s dance, one user wrote, “Karan sir is perfect for ichadaari naag in naagin 6 🔥@colorstv @karanjohar @ektarkapoor (sic).” Also Read - Bedhadak’s First Look: Shanaya Kapoor Makes Debut in Karan Johar’s Next, Netizens Say ‘Teeno Ki Shakal Same Hai’

Check the viral video of Karan Johar dancing on Ghoonghat Ki Aad Me Dilbar Ka…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Karan and Parineeti have teamed up to judge a reality show where contestants show their special skills or ‘hunar.’ The show has become popular among the audience while KJo has been appreciated for his witty attitude in the same. What do you think of the show though?