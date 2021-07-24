Mumbai: Filmmaker-producer Karan Johar will step in the shoes of Salman Khan to host the digital version of Bigg Boss 15. The show launches on August 8 on Voot wherein fans will be able to watch 25/7 live, exclusive cuts and will witness all the major dramas happening inside the house. There will be a one-hour special episode where fans will also have a fully interactive session. However, the news of Karan Johar hosting the show did not go well with the fans and soon they expressed their displeasure. While many trolled him, some just started the meme fest on Twitter.Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Release Date Out: Karan Johar Hosted Show To Premiere On THIS Date

One user tweeted, “@justvoot let’s make their show unrated from the list I am not going to watch and they take most bad controversy guy #KaranJohar even god can’t save your show.” Also Read - Bigg Boss Season 15: All You Need to Know About OTT Launch And List of Celebrities Participating

“I can literally imagine the love angles/triangles/squares that will be created”, wrote another. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Indian Idol Fame Amit Tandon To Participate In The Show? Says 'I Am Open To Do It'

Another user wrote, “Omg imagine Hear-no-evil monkey smiling face with sunglasses. I’ve heard This show is going be uncensored and now #KaranJohar has joined socho mtlb ab tabahiLoudly crying face-face with tears of joy face with tears of joy. But chalo atleast I can watch if I want to #BiggBossOTT.”

In a statement, Karan Johar expressed his happiness over hosting the show and told IANS, “My mom and I are huge Bigg Boss fans and wouldn’t miss it for a day. As a viewer, it keeps me hugely entertained with dollops of drama. For decades now, I have always enjoyed hosting shows and now with Bigg Boss OTT… it will surely be Over the Top. It’s my mother’s dream come true. I hope I can live up to the audience’s and my friends’ expectations, make Weekend Ka Vaar with the contestants an enjoyable affair in my own style, and up the ante on the entertainment quotient. Wait for it!”

As per the speculations, the Bigg Boss 15 contestants list includes Rhea Chakraborty, Disha Vakani, Amit Tandon, Disha Parmar, Surbhi Chandna, Krushna Abhishek, Neha Marda, Jennifer Winget, Naagin fame Adaa Khan, KKK’s Tejaswi Prakash, Chennai Express fame Nikitin Dheer, Arjun Bijlani, Nia Sharma, and Indian Idol 1 winner Abhijeet Sawant.