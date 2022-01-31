TejRan celebrates after Bigg Boss 15: Actor Karan Kundrra might not have won Bigg Boss 15 but he’s happy that the trophy has come home. The actor had a cozy celebration for Tejasswi Prakash as she won the season and officially started dating Karan outside the house. Instagram is flooded with the videos and photos of Karan and Tejasswi, more popularly known as #TejRan, celebrating together after Bigg Boss 15 grand finale.Also Read - Gauahar Khan Takes a Dig at Bigg Boss 15 Winner Tejasswi Prakash, Calls Pratik Sehajpal ‘Deserving Winner’

Karan could be sen welcoming Tejasswi to a fully decorated house with ‘Bigg Boss 15 winner’ written on a wall and balloons all around. The two look absolutely happy together and cheerful while celebrating their journey. Check these videos: Also Read - Confirmed! Tejasswi Prakash to Play Naagin in Season 6 - Watch Promo

While Karan looks all excited in the videos he shared on Instagram, on Twitter, he expressed his disappointment over the results. The actor took to Twitter to thank his fans and mentioned how he ‘lost faith’ in many things and he would take time to recover from this phase. “A big big biggggg thank you to each and everyone of you for all the love and support and kindness that you showered on me throughout my journey.. sorry for the late tweet.. Lost faith in a lot of things today but hopefully not in myself.. you’ve stood by me like a rock (sic),” he wrote, adding, “I might take time to recover from what happened but I assure you I will.. and I promise you I will not disappoint you.. never again.. thank you my family!!! (sic).”

While Tejasswi won the trophy in a grand finale event on Sunday, Karan finished at no. 3. Pratik Sehajpal ended up being the first runner-up and he was also the first choice of most of the celebrities present in the audience on stage including Gauahar Khan, Shamita Shetty, Rajiv Adatia, Rashami Desai, and others. Many of the previous contestants from Bigg Boss also took to social media to write how Pratik has won millions of hearts with her dedication towards the game and it’s sheer unfortunate that he couldn’t lift the trophy. What are your views on Teja winning the season?