Karan-Tejasswi wedding news: Bigg Boss 15 contestants Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash continue to date after stepping out of the show. Both the actors shave bagged popular shows and their chemistry in real life is a hit among their fans. The couple is often asked about getting married and Karan once again spoke about the same while speaking on a chat show.

The actor, who is seen as a 'jailor' in Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp, said the audience has already decided how and when he's getting married to Tejasswi so he has not got much to say. The actor laughed off all the rumours about him and Tejasswi's relationship on YouTuber Siddharth Kanan's show and said, "I've accepted ki meri shaadi Tejasswi se ho rahi hai (I've accepted that I'm getting married to Tejasswi). Pehli shaadi hai joh India ne decide karli hai ki ye toh honi hi hai. Humse toh koi puch hi nahi raha (This is the first wedding in India that has already been fixed and nobody thought of asking us first)."

When asked if he has discussed marriage with Tejasswi, he said 'yes' they have talked about it. Karan then said he was always ready to get married to her even when they were inside Bigg Boss 15. He added to being labelled as 'best boyfriend' on social media and credited the tag to Tejasswi. "The way she has reacted to me and acknowledged me, I think it is because of Teja that I've got this title," he said.

Karan went on to talk about the importance of his parents liking Tejasswi. He said, “It’s very important for me to know what my parents think about… They have dedicated their lives to us. We cannot be selfish. I believe two families come together when two people are in a relationship. It was a sigh of relief that they loved her. They called her the heart of the family. I was like ‘Thank God inko koi pasand aayi hai (they like someone)’.”

Karan and Tejasswi met each other inside the Bigg Boss house and started dating. The two are going strong and have impressed everyone with their both on-screen and off-screen chemistry. Tejasswi, who ended up winning the Bigg Boss 15 trophy, is seen as Pratha in Naagin 6 alongside Simba Nagpal and Maheck Chahal. She also featured Karan in their music video Rula Deti Hai that released recently.