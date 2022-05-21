Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash Dinner Date: Actors Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are the darlings of the paparazzi when it comes to their late night romantic dates. The cute telly couple was recently snapped on a dinner date while an excited Tejasswi made candid and goofy gestures. In a recent video gone viral from TejRan’s late night outing the Lock Upp jailer had a funny reaction on the clip. Check out this video shared by photographer Viral Bhayani on his Instagram handle:Also Read - Naagin 6, May 21, Written Episode: Rainaksh is Son of Maha Asur, Rishabh Accuses Pratha of Creating Havoc in The Family

In the video, Sean Paul track plays in the background while in a cute moment the Naagin 6 star starts jumping beside beau Karan. On the viral clip from their late night party, Karan posted a funny comment. The Bigg Boss 15 runner up wrote, "Uchall kya rai hai 😂🤣🐍 @tejasswiprakash."Posting a snake emoji in the comments, Karan took a witty jibe on girlfreind Tejasswi who plays the protagonist in Naagin 6.

Check out the hilarious comment:

Tejasswi sported a yellow crop top and a loose blue denim jeans. Karan donned a pink t-shirt teamed with white pants and sports shoes. The couple came out of the dinner date and left together in a car. TejRan looked happy and mushy throughout their late night outing.

On the work front, the Lock Upp jailer is currently hosting Dance Deewane Juniors that has Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and choreographer Marzi Pestonji as judges.

For more updates on Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, check out this space at India.com.