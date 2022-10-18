Karan Kundrra reacts to Vaishali Takkar’s suicide: Actor Vaishali Takkar’s suicide shook the TV industry. The 26-year-old was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her room in Indore on Sunday after which several stars took to social media to express their disappointment and appeal to the audience to think before taking such a drastic step. Now, actor Karan Kundrra spoke on the same lines and asked people to be mindful of their actions and never ever feel like any problem is bigger than life itself.Also Read - Vaishali Takkar's Brother Neeraj Reveals Horrifying Details of How Her Ex Would Torture Her

Karan was spotted by the paparazzi in the city on Monday. A few reporters asked him to comment on the news of Vaishali’s suicide and he requested everyone to simply not let anything destroy their will to live in life. He said there’s a lot of stress around and even the times are difficult but none of those problems is enough to make you end your life. The Bigg Boss 14 fame added that one should think of their family members or those who love them dearly before simply giving up. “There’s stress. There are many problems. But time heals everything. Give yourself time and think of those who love you and care for you. Be strong,” he said in a video that’s now going viral on social media. Also Read - Vaishali Takkar's Full Suicide Note Revealed: 'Aap Rahul Aur Uski Family Ko Mat Chhodna...'

Karan’s fans praised him in the comment section of the video for always standing up for the right and never mincing his words. Many fans also highlighted how he never runs away from questions and speaks sense. One fan wrote, “Love how he always deal with all type of questions😍👏👏 (sic),” another fan wrote, “He is so sensitive and kind ❤️ (sic).”

Meanwhile, the Indore police have booked Vaishali’s neighbour and ex Rahul Navlani and his wife for abetting her suicide. The actress had mentioned her suicide note in a diary where she named Rahul and his family. She even requested her family members to not let him go unpunished in the case. Vaishali had written that he tortured her for 2.5 years and was even responsible for his engagement being called off. May she rest in peace!