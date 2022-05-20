Karan Kundrra Reacts to Wedding Plans With Tejasswi: Actor Karan Kundrra recently made a candid confession regarding wedding plans with girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash. The Lock Upp jailer stated that it is not him but the Naagin 6 star responsible for the delay in their marriage planning. Check out this post by Karan Kundrra on his Instagram handle:Also Read - Naagin 6, May 15, Written Episode: Sheshnagin and Mehek Save Amrit Kalash From Maha Asur, Nevla Kidnaps Chanda Again

Karan Blames Tejasswi For Delay in Wedding!

According to Karan, Tejasswi deflects the question about their wedding by blaming him for the delay. The Bigg Boss 15 runner up however, accused his lady love for not having enough time for a wedding. Karan, in an interview with ETimes said, “We don’t hide anything. We are taking it slowly. As far as marriage is concerned, madam ke pass time kahan hai (where does she have time for it). Har interview mein woh mere upar phenk deti hai (she throws the blame on me in every interview) and now I will be putting it on to her. The funny part is that our parents meet each other more than us as they have more time. But we are going with the natural progression as of now.”



Tejasswi Loves Wedding Rumours!

The Naagin 6 actor told in an interview with HT that she loves the rumours and questions about her marriage. She said, “All the positive rumours about the roka and shaadi, I love all of them. (But also) It’s funny. Why should I tell you (people who ask) if the roka has happened, if we are planning our wedding or if we are buying a house? Wo humare beech ke baat hain. In my head, I’m like why do you want to know? But it’s nice and cute. About the negative ones, I’m not used to it.”

The Bigg Boss 15 winner also pointed out how their fans, who affectionately nicknamed the couple Tejran, started asking questions about a breakup when a Valentine’s reel she had posted with Karan got deleted from Instagram due to a glitch. She said, “Our fans flipped. ‘How could she delete the post?’ were the kind of things I heard. (So) You just have to be prepared for questions and posts. Every little move they are watching.”

Karan and Tejasswi started dating as contestants in Bigg Boss 15, hosted by actor Salman Khan.

For more updates on Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, check out this space at India.com.