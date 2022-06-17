Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are head over heels in love with each other. TejRan, fondly called by fans, never disappoints fans as they treat them with their PDA moments. On Thursday, Karan and Tejasswi attended an award ceremony in Mumbai and looked sizzling hot as they posed for the shutterbugs. There are videos and photos of them from last night that are doing rounds on the internet. Tejasswi looked super-hot in a sexy red dress, whereas, Karan looked dapper in a black tuxedo suit.Also Read - TV Stars Hina Khan, Anusha Dandekar Make Stunning Appearances At An Award Show, Lovebirds Karan Kundrra And Tejasswi Prakash Also Snapped In Style

As seen in the viral clip, Tejasswi and Karan were feeling shy from the paps as they teased them when Karan fixed his lady lover’s hair on the red carpet. Their sizzling chemistry was visible and palpable. The power couple also posed for their solo photos as well. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash And Karan Kundrra Spotted in Filmcity Together, TejRan Fans Can’t Get Enough of Their Cuteness - WATCH

Watch the viral video of TejRan here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash burn the red carpet on fire. See stunning pics:

On the professional front, Karan Kundrra is busy hosting Dance Deewane Junior Season 1. While, Tejasswi Prakash is currently a part of Naagin 6. Also Read - Naagin 6, June 12, Written Episode: Mehek Becomes Sheshnaagin, Pratha Wakes up From Coma