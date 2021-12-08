Bigg Boss 15 Ticket to Finale: Bigg Boss 15 fans are adoring Karan Kundra and Tejasswi Prakash‘s love story inside the house but looks like the lovebirds are falling apart. The race to the finale has created tension between Karan and Tejaswi. Everything that happens in the Bigg Boss house is severe, whether it’s love or fighting, but this season, everything happens too suddenly; they fight, resolve, and some even fall in and out of love.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Contestant Umar Riaz in Legal Trouble, Case Filed Against Him by Designer

Tejasswi was visibly displeased when Karan withdrew her name from a recent task. When the two of them discussed it, Karan, unequivocally said that he did it on purpose because she was being egoistic. Fans are heartbroken because the two acknowledged that they weren't on the same page. Karan went a step farther and stated, "It's not working anymore."

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

The internet went crazy when Karan admitted to having a little crush on Tejasswi. Ever since then the love story seemed to grow every day. Their supporters have given them the name ‘Tejran.’ Amid the finale tension, the majority of fans backed the Swaragini actor, while others continued to ship #TejRan by stating that everything will work out.

Take a peek:

Will Karan and Tejasswi end their relationship in Bigg Boss 15? Watch this space for more updates on #TejRan