Karan Kundrra And Tejasswi Prakash Marriage Predictions: Actors Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are the most well known celeb couple and their fans have nicknamed them TejRan. The former Bigg Boss 15 winner’s wedding speculations with beau Karan Kundrra have been doing the rounds for quite some time. Though the actors have gone on record to say that they don’t have any immediate plans to get hitched, celeb astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji predicts otherwise. Check out this post by Karan featuring lady love Tejasswi:Also Read - Lock Upp Hot Video: Poonam Pandey, Payal Rohatgi Sizzle in Tiny Clothes, Perform on 'Babuji Zara Dheere Chalo'

TejRan To Get Married Next Year!

In a report published on Koimoi.com, palm reader and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji, the power couple may tie the knot sooner. Pandit Jagannath said, “They (Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash) are steady and much in love. As per my astrological and face readings, the couple does have a wedding on their charts in another year or so.” Speaking on the couple’s marital bond the celeb astrologer told, “It will all go well for them as long as they concentrate on their level of communication.” Also Read - Lock Upp: Payal Rohtagi Breaks Anjali Arora's Favourite Cup During Verbal Brawl! - Watch

Tejasswi and Karan’s Work Would Be Unaffected Post Wedding!

On the actor couple’s career prospects and work-life balance post marriage, Pandit Jagannath predicted that their career would be unaffected. According to the astrologer since both are aware how they have made it till here, they will continue working on their upcoming projects. Pandit Jagannath said, “Their career will not suffer unless they presume that they can stop working for a while.” Check out this post by Tejasswi Prakash:

TejRan’s Stint With Reality Shows!

While Tejasswi is on cloud 9 post winning the Bigg Boss 15 trophy as she plays the lead protagonist in Naagin 6. In 2020, Tejasswi had also participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Karan is currently seen as jailer in the reality show Lock Upp hosted by Kangana Ranaut. The actor was second runner up in Bigg Boss 15. Karan and Tejasswi started dating on the sets of Bigg Boss 15. The show is hosted by actor Salman Khan.

