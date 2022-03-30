Karan Kundrra is mightly upset with people who mobbed his girlfriend, Tejasswi Prakash recently. The actor express his disappointment with the paparazzi who didn’t even let Teja close the door of her car as she left the sets of Naagin 6 for her home. A video of the Bigg Boss 15 runner-up is now going viral in which he is seen lashing out at the photographers, also telling them that he doubts if all the men who surrounded Tejasswi’s car were the paps he usually meets everyday.Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra Soar The Temperature With Their Unmissable Chemistry, TejRan Fans Say, 'Anyone Please Switch on AC'

Karan tells them that both he and Teja respect the paps and have also given them love but one can’t compromise on a woman’s security. The actor is seen talking to a few photographers in the video. He says, “Arre woh safe nahi hai. Ghar ke andar ghus rahe hain, aise accha thodi nahi lagta hai. Maine band karwa dia, gaadi ke bhi sheeshe kaale karwa diye maine. Ye sab pasand nahi hai. Ladki hai woh. Mazaak thodi hai, izzat karte hain, respect karte hain iska matlab ye thodi ki aap ghar ke andar hi ghus jaao. Toh galat laga mereko. Meri girlfriend hai, ye sab nahi jhel sakta main (sic).” Watch his viral video here: Also Read - Karan Kundrra on Marriage Plans: Have Accepted Ki Meri Shaadi Tejasswi Se Ho Rahi Hai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Also Read - Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash Share a Glimpse of Their First Holi Together And TejRan Fans Can’t Get Enough - See Pics

The #TejRan fans took to social media to say how Karan is the best boyfriend ever and Tejasswi’s security is always his priority. Some fans also call him ‘perfect boyfriend ever’ and commented on the viral video.

“You protect what you love”

When we say Sunny is the best boyfriend we mean it…

Ps:Every action has a equal & opposite reaction😅😅#TejRan #KaranKundrra #TejasswiPrakash pic.twitter.com/EYTEFV2JB1 — Sappzz (@sappuzz1996) March 30, 2022

Karan and Tejasswi are going strong after coming out of the Bigg Boss 15 house earlier this year. The two met inside the house and fell for each other. While Tejasswi is working as the lead in Naagin 6, Karan is performing the role of a jailor in Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp. Your thoughts on Karan’s viral video?

[videourl url=”https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/BOLLYWOOD_LIFE/BL_nterview_Tejasswi_Prakash_4.mp4/index.m3u8″ mp4url=”https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/BOLLYWOOD_LIFE/BL_nterview_Tejasswi_Prakash_4.mp4/BL_nterview_Tejasswi_Prakash_4.mp4″ thumb=”https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/BOLLYWOOD_LIFE/BL_nterview_Tejasswi_Prakash_4.mp4/screenshot/00000016.jpg” duration=”134″ mediaid=”BL_nterview_Tejasswi_Prakash_4″