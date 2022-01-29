Karan Kundrra Wears Recycled Tuxedo Previously Worn by Aly Goni on Bigg Boss, Fans Say 'Channel Has no Budget'

Bigg Boss 15 grand finale day 1: The grand finale episode day 1 saw Karan Kundrra wearing a sparkly black tuxedo with a white shirt and a black bow. While the actor’s fans were all excited to see him reaching the finale, a section of the audience trolled the makers of Bigg Boss 15 for making him wear the same outfit that Aly Goni appeared to have worn in the last season. Aly was also one of the finalists last year and he was seen wearing the similar-looking black sparkly tuxedo with a white shirt and a black bow.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale Day 1: Rashami Desai Gets Evicted, Winner Announcement Tomorrow

A few fans of the show were quick to find legit similarities between the two outfits and therefore, they took to social media to highlight that the makers might have recycled the same outfits from the previous seasons for the current finalists. Check out the promo of Karan Kundra wearing his black tuxedo during the Grand Finale of Bigg Boss 15:

Now check out Aly Goni wearing a similar suit here:

One person on Reddit, as reported by Hindustan Times, even went on to write that the channel doesn’t seem to have enough budget to provide new outfits to the contestants. “Recycled kapde from last season. Aur budget nahi baaki BB ke paas (Recycled outfits from last year. Bigg Boss doesn’t have any more budget),” he wrote. Another user mentioned that even Sreesanth and Vikas Gupta wore the same outfits in their respective seasons during the finale. “Kundra ko hand-me-down mil gaya (Karan got the hand-me-down). Sreesanth and Vikas wore the same thing lol,” the person wrote.

Isn’t recycling an outfit good though? Your thoughts? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 15 grand finale!