Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale Winner: A few hours before the Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale, a picture of Salman Khan declaring Karan Kundrra as the winner is trending on social media. The actor's fans are all amazed to see a picture that many users are claiming to have got leaked from the Grand Finale episode of the show in which Salman is seen lifting up Karan's hand while Pratik Sehajpal stands on the other side. However, let us tell you that the picture is one hundred per cent fake and it's not from the latest season of Bigg Boss 15.

The picture is from Bigg Boss 13 grand finale in which Sidharth Shukla ended up lifting the trophy while Asim Riaz finished as the first runner-up. Upon looking closely, you'll see that Karan's face has been superimposed on Sidharth's body while Asim's face has been edited with a picture of Pratik on it. Check the viral picture here:

The announcement of the Bigg Boss 15 winner is yet to be made. The top five who are still fighting for the trophy are Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal. As per the indial.com Twitter poll, Tejasswi Prakash is winning the show, while there’s a strong competition between her, Shamita and Karan to be the winner of the season.

Meanwhile, the contestants’ fans have taken over social media like never before to show support for their favourites. Tejasswi’s fans are trending ‘Vijaya Bhava Tejasswi’ and Shamita’s fans are trending ‘Shamita is The Boss’. Karan’s popularity has been visible since the day of the season and it will not be an exaggeration to say that even he is a popular choice this season. Watch this space for all the live updates on Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale!