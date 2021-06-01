Mumbai: Popular TV actor Karan Mehra has been arrested by Mumbai Police last night i.e. on Tuesday, after a fight with his wife and actor Nisha Rawal. News agency ANI has reported the actor is at Goregaon Police Station and Mumbai Police is recording his statement. ‘Nisha Rawal filed a complaint against Mehra following a brawl. A case has been registered: Mumbai Police’, reads the tweet. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Karan Mehra Shares An Adorable Picture Of Son Kavish On Social Media

Maharashtra | Actor Karan Mehra arrested after his wife & actor Nisha Rawal filed a complaint in Goregaon area last night. Rawal filed a complaint against Mehra following a brawl. A case has been registered: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2021

Since a few days, Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal were facing trouble in their marital life. It was being said that the couple was trying to sort their differences out, however, things got ugly. Karan Mehra, who is busy with his upcoming Punjabi projects had a fight with his wife Nisha who is in Mumbai with her 4-year-old son Kavish. Karan and Nisha had always been a perfect couple. From their earlier interviews and social media pages, no one could guess that there could be any problem between them.

On Monday, Karan had shared an Instagram post where his son is seen serving him water and they have a cute chat on how they two love each other. The actor wrote: “How quick they grow and start instructing you what to do 😅 My water intake is taken care of by constant refills from water dispenser and being served so cutely by @kavishmehra 😘😘 I Love You Gazillion too ❤️”.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Karan Mehra and Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki’s Nisha Rawal dated each other for six years and tied the knot on November 24, 2012 and became proud parents in 2017.

