Mumbai: Actor Karan Mehra is celebrating his son Kavish’s birthday amid domestic violence allegations by wife Nisha Rawal. Karan took to social media sharing a picture of a solar system-themed cake and showered love on his son. ”Happy Birthday my little Man @kavishmehra 😘🤗 God bless you and protect you always😇 I remember you telling me that you love me gazillions and me saying I Love You gazillions and gazillions and gazillions………….❤️ I’m always right there in your heart I will always LOVE YOU🤗 Thankyou everyone and bless Kavish 🙏 Kove and Kugs 😘🤗,” Karan wrote. Also Read - Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal Abuse Case: Mona Singh Speaks on Domestic Violence in 10 Years of Marriage | Exclusive

Several of Karan’s fans took to the comment section of his post sending wishes to Karan and Nisha’s son. Also Read - Karan Mehra Accuses Nisha Rawal of Switching Off Cameras That Could Have Recorded The Incident, She Clarifies

This comes just when the dispute between actor Karan Mehra and his wife Nisha Rawal is making headlines. The dispute between Karan and Nisha escalated on the night of May 31 when the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor was arrested following Nisha’s complaint of domestic abuse. However, Karan, who was released on bail on June 1 later claimed that Nisha had hurt herself and is making false allegations against him of having an extramarital affair. He also added that Nisha is demanding huge alimony and is bipolar. On the other hand, Nisha held a press conference and presented her side of the story and claimed that Karan is making false stories. Karan too accused Nisha of switching off the camers installed at the couple’s house alleging that everything was ‘orchestrated and planned.’ However, Nisha also accepted that she had switched off the cameras some time ago alleging that Karan would be at his best behaviour wherever there were cameras but in the bedroom, where they didn’t have a camera, he would ‘abuse’ and ‘hit’ her.