Karan Mehra's extramarital affair rumours: Amid all kinds of statements and allegations from both Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal about their domestic abuse case, a viral post has emerged on social media and users are surprised to see Karan's conversation on the same. The actor, who rose to fame after his performance in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is currently working in a Punjabi show titled Mawaan Thandiyan Chawan.

Karan's pictures with his co-star from the show – Himanshi Parashar, have gone viral. Fans can't resist but believe that there's something brewing between the two after Himanshi left a surprising comment on the video for him that she shared recently on her Instagram account. In the caption of the post, Himanshi shared, "Karan says that i'm a down-to-earth person @realkaranmehra i knw it's lame. #bts @maavanthandianchaavan @zeepunjabi_off (sic)". Karan commented on the post: "I had said 'Itna bhi nahi girna chahiye ki aap zameen pe aa jao.' Cute moment and fun shooting with you (sic)". Himanshi responded to his comment saying, "apke liye hum kahi bhi gir jaynge karan ji (sic)". Check this out:

Meanwhile, Karan and Nisha have been accusing each other of their failed marriage. While Nisha says that she is demanding alimony for their son’s education, Karan says that the kid is not safe with her considering her alleged violent streak and bipolar disorder.