Mumbai: A day after getting anticipatory bail in the domestic violence case, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Karan Mehra has claimed that his son Kavish is not safe with Nisha Rawal. In a recent interview, Karan has mentioned that he will fight out for his son's custody no matter how long it takes. However, the actor has not applied for the same so far.

On being asked if he has applied for Kavish's custody, Karan Mehra told Pinkvilla, "One thing at a time. Finally, I have got relief in matters that have been on for almost three to four months now. So we'll deal with it one by one. Kavish is of course not safe with somebody like her, who is not in her own normal senses, and I will fight it out for him. No matter how long it takes."

Karan Mehra also talked about not being able to meet his son and added, "How will I be in touch with him? To be in touch, who do I call? Kavish doesn't have his own phone either. On social media, she (Nisha) kept saying different things, and on paper, she is doing it differently. To say, 'Who's stopped you to come inside the house', and then four days prior to writing that she is trying to put restraining orders. What are you trying to portray?"

Last month, Karan Mehra took to social media revealing that he has not met his son Kavish for the last 100 days. The actor had blamed his feud with wife Nisha Rawal for the same.

Earlier this year, Nisha Rawal filed a case against her husband Karan Mehra, accusing him of domestic violence. The dispute escalated on the night of May 31 when the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame was arrested following Nisha’s complaint. However, Karan, who was released on bail on June 1 later claimed that Nisha had hurt herself and was making false allegations against him of having an extramarital affair. He had also added that Nisha was demanding huge alimony – a charge denied by her.