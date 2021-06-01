Goregaon: Actor Karan Mehra, who rose to fame with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, was arrested and bailed out in an assault case filed by his wife Nisha Rawal. Now, her friend Kashmera Shah shockingly revealed that Karan has been hitting her for the last couple of times. Speaking with ETimes, she said, “I am with Nisha and apparently he (Karan) did hit her and there were a lot of financial things he has MESSED up with and he has been hitting her for the last couple of times and we found out when we came to the house and Nisha has been quiet about it because it is a very personal thing. We knew there were problems but didn’t know to what extent. And you cannot interfere also as a best friend you can just be with her.” Also Read - Karan Mehra Accused of Having Extramarital Affair, Nisha Rawal Says She Kept Mum to Save His Image

When asked about Karan's allegations against wife Nisha about her banging her head against the wall, she said, "Not true it is not possible for her to bang herself and get such a deep gash. It cannot be self-inflicted, there is a lockdown going on what if she didn't get medical attention. Right now more than domestic violence we are standing with a friend and we will always be here for her."

"He should understand she is a mother who is taking care of her child and has been working all these years. And whatever I know Karan has done some financial mess which actually strained their relationship between the two of them. But whatever the issue you cannot raise your hand on anyone this cannot be tolerated", she continued.

On Tuesday afternoon, Nisha addressed the media and revealed that Karan is having an extra marital affair. She said that she hadn't spoken about the domestic violence that she had been facing, because she loves Karan and was concerned about his 'image'. Speaking with Bombay Times, she said, "One of the charges filed by me against him is of domestic violence. I hadn't spoken about it for so many years as I understand that for an actor his career and image are of utmost importance. In spite of being considerate and compassionate I have had to face something like this. . "This is definitely about Karan having an extra marital affair, me trying to work on the marriage, him not even taking responsibility of the child and constant abuse over the years, which I have never spoken about. I have evidence to authenticate my claim."

Talking about asking alimony, she said, “It’s about my child and me. I got to know about his affair, repeated abuses… I ignored it, because I wanted to keep the marriage intact and I was also worried about his image of Naitik…goody-two-shoes. I have loved him and his parents. Over the years, Karan has been the financial head of our family and has taken control of everything, right from Kavish’s and my income that comes in from advertisements, etc. He has taken a lot of bills directly into his account. He would also transfer money from my account. I don’t even know what my loan account numbers, my property papers are because you trust your partner. I invested in a relationship with complete faith. I finally told him that you are having an affair, you are not happy with me, you don’t want to live with me, but now we have a child. If I wasn’t a mother, I would have walked out. But that’s not the case. I would have still walked out if he had left anything for me from my earnings. He has sold my wedding jewellery as well. I don’t know where I felt short as a wife. I have supported him financially, given my all. Despite everything, he has been misbehaving and talking ill about my mother.”

On Tuesday morning, Karan was arrested and was bailed out after a domestic disturbance with his wife, Nisha Rawal. As per the ANI report, the actor was arrested after his wife Nisha filed a complaint in the Goregaon area last night after a brawl between the couple.