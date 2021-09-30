Mumbai: Months after Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Karan Mehra was accused of domestic violence by his wife Nisha Rawal, he has now received an anticipatory bail in the case. This has come as a relief for the actor and his family. Earlier this year, Nisha Rawal filed a case against Karan Mehra, accusing him of domestic violence. She had also alleged that Karan withdrew over Rs 1 crore from her bank account.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Mohsin Khan NOT To Enter Salman Khan's Show On October 2

The dispute between actor Karan Mehra and his wife Nisha Rawal made headlines and shocked everyone earlier this year. It escalated on the night of May 31 when the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor was arrested following Nisha’s complaint of domestic abuse. However, Karan, who was released on bail on June 1 later claimed that Nisha had hurt herself and was making false allegations against him of having an extramarital affair. He had also added that Nisha was demanding huge alimony – a charge denied by her. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Shivangi Joshi And Mohsin Khan Offered Whopping Rs 4 Crore To Enter Bigg Boss 15?

Nisha, on the other hand, had claimed that Karan was making false stories. She accused Karan of his behaviour towards their son Kavish and claimed that he had not been in touch with him ever since his birthday in June. Nisha also shared that Karan posted photos of gifts he had ordered for Kavish for his birthday, but the same never reached the child.

Apart from this, on September 9, Karan Mehra took to social media revealing that he has not met his son Kavish for the last 100 days. The actor had blamed his feud with wife Nisha Rawal for the same.

