Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal domestic abuse case: Actor Chahatt Khanna says that people shouldn't be washing their dirty laundry in public while commenting on the ongoing domestic violence case between TV actors Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal. Chahatt, who's popular for her role in the TV show Bade Achche Lagte Hain, had accused Farhan Mirza of domestic violence after which the two got separated in 2018. In many interviews then, the actor had spoken in length about her ordeal and being sl*t-shamed by Farhan.

In her latest interview with Zoom, Chahatt said that both Karan and Nisha should stay away from the media and resolve their issues respectably. She said that talking about marriage in public is not okay. She added that a lot from this case reminded her of what she had gone through in her failed marriage a few years back.

Chahatt was quoted as saying, "I was dazed and (it) took me back in time. I have been hiding away. It affected me a lot. I personally think you should not wash your dirty linen in public. It is not respectable. I do not support it. They should not talk in media and (it) makes no sense. I am nobody to say. Coming out in public and talking about your affairs is not cool."

Chahatt has two daughters from her marriage with Farhan – Zohar, and Amaira. In 2018, while speaking to the Times of India, the actor had alleged that her estranged husband even accused her of having an affair with his brother. She was quoted as saying, “During both my pregnancies, he would ask me if the babies were his. A day before and four days after the delivery of my second baby, he dragged me out of the house and asked me to leave. He also used to manhandle me during fights. It was solitary confinement of sorts. Every second day, I was slut-shamed. In fact, he even accused me of dating his own brother.”

On June 1, actor Karan Mehra, of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame, was arrested by Mumbai Police on the allegations of domestic abuse. His estranged wife, Nisha Rawal, accused him of smashing her head in a wall and assaulting her for a long time. While Karan later denied all the allegations and maintained that Chahatt smashed her own head in the wall and staged the entire incident, her friend released pictures of her from right after the injury in which blood could be seen trickling down her face.

In a press conference that she organized later, Nisha mentioned that Karan has been beating her up for years now, and even when she had suffered a miscarriage in the year 2015, he beat her up and left her dealing with the entire trauma on her own.