Mumbai: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Karan Mehra took to social media revealing that he has not met his son Kavish for the last 100 days. The actor blamed his feud with wife Nisha Rawal for the same and shared a throwback video.Also Read - Nisha Rawal Accuses Karan Mehra Of Not Keeping In Touch With Son, Says 'I Need Solo Custody, No Alimony'

In the video, Karan Mehra can be seen playing with his son who was a toddler then. “100 days of emotional hurricanes of missing you, my son. Hoping to reunite with you, being able to protect you from all evil and being the father that I am destined to be,” the actor wrote. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Nisha Rawal Likely To Participate In The Controversial Show? This Is What We Know

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Mehra (@realkaranmehra)

Also Read - 'Karan Mehra Withdrew 1 Crore From Bank Account': Nisha Rawal Files Domestic Violence Case

This has come months after the dispute between actor Karan Mehra and his wife Nisha Rawal made headlines and shocked everyone. The dispute escalated on the night of May 31 when the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor was arrested following Nisha’s complaint of domestic abuse. However, Karan, who was released on bail on June 1 later claimed that Nisha had hurt herself and is making false allegations against him of having an extramarital affair. He had also added that Nisha was demanding huge alimony – a charge denied by her.

Nisha, on the other hand, claimed that Karan is making false stories. She accused Karan of his behaviour towards their son Kavish and claimed that he hasn’t been in touch with him ever since his birthday in June. Nisha also shared that Karan posted photos of gifts he had ordered for Kavish for his birthday, but the same never reached the child.

Last month as well, Karan shared a video with his son and wrote, “75 days since I saw you last little Mehra @kavishmehra and counting.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Mehra (@realkaranmehra)

Follow this space for more updates related to Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal conflict.