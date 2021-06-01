Mumbai: Popular TV actor Karan Mehra, who is known for his role Naitik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has been making headlines since Tuesday morning for being arrested and then getting bail by Mumbai Police after her wife and actor Nisha Rawal filed a complaint against him. She had mentioned in the complaint that Karan hit her. In an exclusive interview with IndiaToday, Karan Mehra said that Nisha Rawal has filed a fake case against him. The actor spoke about the incident that happened last night and revealed that Nisha’s brother, Rohit Sethiya is also involved in framing false reports. Karan also said that he was assaulted by Rohit. Also Read - Karan Mehra Gets Bail Hours After His Arrest in Case Filed by Wife Nisha Rawal

Karan Mehra Finally Opened About His Troubled Marriage With Nisha Rawal

Speaking about the same, Karan Mehra told the portal, “It is sad that after so many years of marriage this happened. We have been discussing this for the last one month because things have been a bit strange between us for a long time. So, we were thinking that if we should part ways or what should we do. So we were trying to fix things.” Also Read - Karan Mehra Arrested After Fight With Wife Nisha Rawal – Deets Inside

Karan Mehra further revealed, “Nisha’s brother, Rohit Sethiya, had also come to improve things. Later, Nisha and her brother asked for an alimony amount, which was too high, and I said it was not possible for me. Last night also, we spoke about it. He came to me at around 10 pm. When I said it won’t be possible for me, he suggested taking the legal way. After the conversation, I came to my room. I was talking to my mother over the phone when Nisha barged in and started hurling abuses at me, my parents, and my brother. She started shouting loudly and not only that Nisha even spat on me. When I asked Nisha to go out, she threatened me by saying ‘see what I do now’ and went out. She then smashed her head on the wall, and told everyone that I did it.” Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara-Naitik To Naira-Kartik, Here's How The Show Transformed in 12 Years

Nisha Rawal’s brother Rohit hit Karan Mehra. The actor mentioned that police knows the case is fake. “Nisha’s brother came and raised his hand on me. He assaulted me…slapped me and hit me on the chest too. I told his brother that I had not hit Nisha, and he could check it on the camera of the house, but the cameras were already switched off. They started recording all the videos, and then they called the police, but the police also did nothing because they know what the truth is. If they file a false case, the truth will come out. If tomorrow an investigation is conducted, the truth will be out”, the actor said.

Karan Mehra Is Surprised By Wife Nisha’s Behaviour

This incident has left actor Karan Mehra in shock. “For me, it’s all very surprising. If Nisha asks for any amount, from where will I bring so much money. I was doing all this for Kavish, my child. It could have been solved with talks. My parents were also trying but Nisha left. I could see that she was trying to get me away from my child”, Karan concluded.

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal, who dated each other for six years and tied the knot on November 24, 2012, were facing trouble in their marital life. It was reported that the couple was trying to sort their differences out, however, things went ugly. They became proud parents in 2017.

Watch this space for more updates