Karan Mehra trends on Twitter: TV actor Karan Mehra was arrested on the allegations of assault and domestic violence this morning after his wife and actor Nisha Rawal filed a police complaint in Mumbai. While he is out on bail now, people on social media have started talking about him, especially because most of them know him as the simple man from the popular TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Karan played the role of Naitik Singhania in the show alongside Hina Khan who played the character of Akshara Maheshwari. The show featured Karan as the idol husband and son who always held family values and morality higher than anything else in life. So when the news of Karan being arrested for domestic violence broke out, netizens couldn't help but remember how his on-screen image was totally opposite of how he allegedly appeared in real life. Many others, however, believed in Karan's side of the story and remembered the time when he participated and led a controversy-free journey in Bigg Boss, a show which is known for its controversies. Check out a few tweets here:

Me after reading all the hate article against #KaranMehra & sorry #NishaRawal I don’t trust you at all. pic.twitter.com/bUAD6ReUPv — Janki (@sonikitweet) June 1, 2021

People abusing #KaranMehra but they forgotten Zomato delivery boy incident. — Niom (@Niom_Corrector) June 1, 2021

#KaranMehra and assault , i have not this man loosing his Calm in worst of situations he faced in #BiggBoss & even when people were abusing him, like seriously? Some women take advantage of the societal empathy & y’ll join so easily. Why men are not trusted in the first place ? — ☕️ (@mygardenoflily) June 1, 2021

Need to see this case it looks like another false case. Since last few days I’ve seen many such cases. It seems like a pandemic of false cases is started.#NishaRawal #KaranMehra https://t.co/GHpOLv1moD — Mohit Tandel ‍☠️ (@MohitTandel35) June 1, 2021

Still i won’t believe #KaranMehra will ass@ult anyone. In house like BiggBoss, he never loosed his calm for a once, even in worst of situations he faced. One of a most decent guy. Don’t know about #NishaRawal how she is. Not coming into conclusion but after his side of story…. — #BiggBoss_Tak️ (@BiggBoss_Tak) June 1, 2021

I am hoping truth comes out soon. He is already getting abuses. #KaranMehra pic.twitter.com/uHEMcfvY2s — Nɪᴅʜɪ ✨ (@NidhiiTweets_) June 1, 2021

#karanMehra getting arrested is another proof that you don’t know what goes on in others lives. Even if he did not do it or did it or Vice versa if she is lying. On IG they show perfection but real life isn’t ‍♀️ — TinaK1235 (@K1235Tina) June 1, 2021

Meanwhile, Karan has alleged that his wife has had a violent streak and he kept ignoring her. However, after their kid was born, she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. The actor also alleged that it was Nisha who smashed her head in the wall and accused him of the same. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he said, “I have been disrespected and now to use the bechari girl card is unbelievable. People know me in the industry and know what I have put into this marriage and done things for her. Today, I am not in a position to give what she wants and this is what I get? Jab lavish life thi, tum enjoy karte the, aaj bura time hai, we have to cope, toh you want to separate. I agreed to separation but to take everything, is not done. Karan ko sadak pe lao aur hume saare paise mile, yeh plan hai. If I give her all what I earn, what will I survive on.”