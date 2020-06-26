TV actor Karan Patel replaces Karan Singh Grover as Mr Bajaj aka Rishabh Bajaj in Balaji Telefilm’s popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Joining the show is special for him also because he was part of the original Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which aired from 2001 to 2008. In the original show, Ronit Roy had become popular as Mr Bajaj. Also Read - Kasautii Zindagii Kay Actor Charvi Saraf Writes Open Letter After Failed Attempts of Getting COVID-19 Test, Asks 'Is it Too Much to Ask For in Delhi'

In an interview with media, Karan told, "I look forward to playing Mr Bajaj and we begin shoot next week. It's going to be fun in many ways to begin with shooting after almost 3 months and most importantly, the fact that I played the role of Mr Bajaj's son's friend in the original. Now playing Mr Bajaj… life comes full circle".

Kasuatii Zindagii Kay 2 also features Erica Fernandez as Prerna Bajaj, Parth Samthaan as Anurag Basu. Karan Singh Grover quit the show last year in October as he was not happy with his character (Mr Bajaj). He had discussed the same with producer Ekta Kapoor after which he decided to quit. However, he back again in March and before he could shoot for his show the lockdown was announced. Later, the actor decided to quit the show which left the makers looking for another actor to play the part.

Now, when things are coming to place and TV shows are resuming shoot, Balaji Telefilms approached several actors such as Sharad Kelkar, Gaurav Chopraa, Dino Morea and Milind Soman among others and finally Karan Patel bagged the role. Let us tell you that just like Karan Singh Grover, Karan Patel was also a part of the original Kasuatii Zindagi Kay.