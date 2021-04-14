TV actor Karan Wahi received hate messages and death threats after he shared a post on the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Haridwar. Taking to his Instagram stories, he wrote, “Isn’t there a Work From Home culture for Naga Babas? Like get water from Ganga and take a shower at home #justcurious #kumbhmela. (sic)” Karan Wahi was referring to Naga Babas converged at Har ki Pairi in Haridwar for a holy dip in the Ganga during the Shahi Snan of the Kumbh Mela this week which is leading to a spike in COVID-19 cases across Haridwar. Also Read - Coronavirus Second Wave: What Are The New Symptoms? | Watch Video

However, his remark on Naga Babas and Kumbh Mela did not go well with the netizens and they slammed him for ‘hurting Hindu sentiments. Many used abusive language and gave him death threats while many asked him constantly to ‘delete his propaganda story against naga babas’. Also Read - Delhi Capitals Speedster Anrich Nortje Tests COVID-19 Positive: Report

In the end, he shared yet another story which reads, “I love you. You’re probably thinking ‘you don’t even know me’. But if people can hate for no reason, I can love.” Also Read - 'Doctor Doctor Chillate Reh Gaye...' Wailing Daughter Confronts Minister After Father Dies of COVID | WATCH

For the uninitiated, Haridwar has reported more than 1,000 coronavirus cases over the past 48 hours after lakhs of devotees were seen taking dips into the Ganga river at the Mahakumbh festival. Led by their ‘mahamandaleshwaras’, the sadhus from different Akhadas took out Shobha Yatras through the main thoroughfare of the pilgrimage city to gather at Brahma Kund, Hari ki Pairi for the Shahi Snan – or the royal bath — on Somvati Amavasya that took place on Monday. Followed by them were lakhs of devotees coming over from across the country for pilgrimage in Haridwar.