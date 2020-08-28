Actors Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu are expecting their third child soon. They took to Instagram to share the good news and posted some absolutely pretty pictures to make the big announcement. He wrote, “Ultimately, it’s God who is the creator, He crafts every little detail with His own hands. We are the vessels, waiting to receive whatever he has in store for us. Thank you to our Divine for this beautiful blessing. We are beyond grateful that He has chosen us to become parents again. So much love for the little soul already. Best birthday gift ever,” (sic) Also Read - Here is How Much Anushka Sharma's Maternity Dress Costs

Teejay shared another beautiful picture of herself flaunting the baby bump in a new post on Instagram. She wrote, “So many blessings.. And now we get one more.. Every soul has a purpose, we don’t choose them, they choose us. Thank you, little one, for believing we are worthy of you,” (sic)

This is the third good news coming from the film industry after Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anushka Sharma announced their pregnancy earlier this month. While Kareena is expecting her second child after Taimur Ali Khan, Anushka and Virat are gearing up to welcome their first child in January next year.

Teejay and Karanvir received many congratulatory messages from their friends and fans. Celebs like Ayushmann Khurrana, Sameera Reddy, Vikas Kalantari, Surbhi Jyoti, and Guahar Khan among others commented on their happy post.

Our congratulations to the couple!