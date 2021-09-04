Mumbai: Television actor Karanvir Bohra reached Sidharth Shukla‘s house to pay his final respect on September 2. However, he was left shocked after a paparazzo called him ‘gareeb’ for arriving in a Ciaz car.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill's Brother Shehbaz Remembers Sidharth Shukla With an Emotional Note, Pledges To Become Like Him

In one of the videos, one of the paps can be heard saying, “Ciaz gadi mein aye hai, gareeb lag rahe hai! (He has come in a Ciaz car, seems like he is poor).” Following this, Karanvir took to social media expressing anger at the paparazzo and lashed out at him. “So sad, are we here to make 5-star appearances? We came to meet a mother who just lost her son. And this is what certain press people notice during such a grieving time? This is exactly what gives press people a bad name,” the actor wrote. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill, Varun Dhawan, Rajkumar Rao, And Other Celebrities Paid Last Tribute to Sidharth Shukla, Last Journey: Watch Out

Actor Kushal Tandon also took to the comment section of Karanvir’s post expressing disappointment and wrote, “This is so so so so so sad”. Also Read - Inconsolable Shehnaaz Gill Shouts 'Sidharth, Sidharth', Faints Twice at Crematorium

Sidharth, who died from a heart attack in his sleep, was just 40 when he took his last breath. His sudden death has left his family, fans and Shehnaaz Gill devastated. The actor’s last rites were held on Friday (September 3) at the Oshiwara crematorium in Mumbai. Several celebrities including Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Aly Goni, Rahul Mahajan, Vikas Gupta, Abhinav Shukla and others attended the funeral.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla’s family also realeased a statement that reads, “To Our Media Fraternity, All of you have heard the shocking news, we are as much in shock as you all are. We have a request. We really want all of you to respect and stand with us during these tough times.”