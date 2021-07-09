Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child in February this year but have not revealed his face, or his name yet. However, now it seems like the Bollywood couple has named their second son Jeh.Also Read - Bhoot Police: Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez Unveil Their First Look as Maya And Kanika

As per a report in Bombay Times, Kareena and Saif call their second son and Taimur’s little brother ‘Jeh’. While Bebo and Saif are yet to confirm the same and officially announce their second son’s name, reportedly, the duo has several names in their minds, including Mansoor which is after Saif Ali Khan’s father and cricket legend Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. The name ‘Jeh’ means ‘blue crested bird’. Also Read - Inside Neetu Kapoor's Birthday Bash: Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Get Together For A Dinner Date | See Pics

However, Kareena once talked about naming their second son on her show What Women Want and said that nothing has been finalised yet. She also mentioned the controversy around Taimur’s name when netizens trolled the couple alleging that the name was similar to that of an invader. Also Read - Dilip Kumar Death: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neetu Kapoor Share Iconic Throwback Photo Featuring Raj Kapoor, Karan Johar Pays Tribute Too

On Women’s Day, Kareena shared the first picture of her second baby. She took to Instagram to share a monochrome picture of Taimur Ali Khan holding his little brother in his arms. She captioned it as, “There’s nothing women can’t do. Happy Women’s Day, my loves… #InternationalWomensDay.”

In February this year, announcing the baby’s arrival, Saif had said in a statement, “We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support.”