Mumbai: Television actor Karishma Tanna has reportedly got engaged to a real-estate businessman Varun Bangera. The engagement rumours were sparked after Varun shared a mushy picture with Karishma, while the actor shared a picture of a cake with 'congratulations' written over it. As per the ETimes report, Karishma and Varun got engaged in the presence of close family members and friends.

A source close to the couple informed ETimes that the couple is engaged now and the ceremony took place on November 12. Karishma and Varun met through a common friend Suved Lohia and the two have been going on strong ever since they have met. Its been a while since the two are dating now and will reportedly soon tie the knot. The couple have been holidaying together and have been spending a lot of time together.

In August, Karishma had hosted a birthday bash for beau Varun and the actor invited all her close friends for the birthday party.

Earlier, Karishma was dating actor Pearl V Puri and two maintain to be good friends. She also dated Upen Patel during her stint in the Bigg Boss house and the two even hosted a reality show, Love School.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karishma was last seen in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. She has featured on shows such as Qayamat Ki Raat, Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju, Naagin 3, Nach Baliye, Bigg Boss 8, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and Khatron Ke Khiladi.