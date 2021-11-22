Donal Bisht’s fans slam Tejasswi Prakash: Bigg Boss 15 contestant Donal Bisht has received immense support from the fans in just two weeks of her journey inside the house. The fans continue to slam the makers and the contestants for voting her out in an ‘unfair’ way even after so many days of her eviction. The rumours were rife regarding Donal’s entry into the house as a wild card entry but that doesn’t seem possible now. And her fans have found new ways to express their disappointment. In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, when the media entered the house, Donal’s fans took the internet by storm.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Mahhi Vij Shares Cryptic Post For Husband Jay Bhanushali, Aarti Singh Says 'Kutte Bhaukte Hai'

In Sunday's episode of Bigg Boss 15, the viewers saw a glimpse of her popularity again. During the episode, when a journalist grilled Tejasswi Prakash for making a huge hue and cry in the kitchen area when Nishant and Pratik were having a normal conversation with her, the fans instantly took to Twitter to discuss how Tejasswi had a rough argument with Donal also on the same kitchen issues. The netizens slammed the actor who is currently inside the house and connected the scenario with the Donal Bisht incident where Tejasswi spoke to Donal in a condescending way and the latter got quite emotional after that.

"Tejasswi who had claimed that Donal apparently cried for no reason, got her karma (sic)" wrote a Twitter user. The context of all the tweets remained the same wherein everyone claimed that Tejasswi got her Karma by being unjust towards Donal in the past. Take a look at the tweets done by some of the users:

@itsmetejasswi don’t cry about what YOU did to a person ( @DonalBisht ) a few weeks back. All those crocodiles tears don’t mean anything to us. Karma is a B*tch #Tejaswwi #donalbisht #DonalBest — #teamBB (@ArshiPureLove) November 22, 2021

Sorry not sorry for your fake tears @itsmetejasswi ! No one’s gonna sympathise with you for the tears you shed in the kitchen. As you did exactly that to @DonalBisht and many more! #TejaswwiPrakash #DonalBisht — Bigg Boss Bug (@club_ArshiKhan) November 22, 2021

What you give out comes right back to you @itsmetejasswi it’s how the world works. The way you behaved with and bullied @DonalBisht will never be forgotten! All the best convincing people to empathise with a bully like you@BiggBoss#TejasswiPrakash #DonalBisht #Sad #BiggBoss — maneshallama (@Greenlit444) November 22, 2021

While Donal’s entry in Bigg Boss 15 has been cancelled, we have reports of Paras Chhabra entering the house as one of the challengers this season. A source close to the production informed india.com that while Paras’ name is confirmed, he might also be joined by Pavitra Punia in the show – the girl has dated both Paras and Pratik Sehajpal in the past and probably that’s the reason why makers want to bring the three of them together under the same roof. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 15!