Mumbai: Television actor Pracheen Chauhan has been arrested by the Malad East police. He has been accused of molesting a 22-year-old girl. Also Read - Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Ekta Kapoor Reveals Why She Named Her Lead Actress Prerna Sharma Opposite Anurag Basu

“The woman approached us and alleged that Pracheen Chauhan touched her inappropriately in an inebriated state,” a Senior inspector at Kurar police station, Prakash Vele, told a leading daily. As per a report in the actor has been booked under IPC sections 354 (assault or criminal force to women), 342 (Punishment for wrongful confinement), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation). Also Read - Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Ekta Kapoor Reveals What Made Her Cast Erica Fernandes And Parth Samthaan as New Anurag And Prerna

Pracheen Chauhan has worked in several television shows including Kasautii Zindagii Kay season 1, Ssshhhh… Koi Hai, Kyun Hota Hai Pyarr, Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat, Sindoor Tere Naam Ka, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and Laal Ishq among others. He is currently seen in the web series Pyar Ka Punch. Also Read - Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 First Teaser is Out And it Will Make You Nostalgic, Watch

This has come days after another television actor, Pearl V Puri was accused of rape and molestation. The actor was arrested on the night of June 4 and was booked under The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. However, he was granted bail on June 15 and further investigation is underway. Following release from the jail, Pearl issued an official statement and wrote, “Thank you for keeping faith in me and I am a firm believer of #Satyamevjatate. I trust in the law, the judiciary of my country and God up there. Please keep your dua’s coming.”