Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Charvi Saraf is keeping unwell and has failed attempts to get a COVID-19 test done in the capital. Now, she has written an open letter where she revealed that she has coronavirus symptoms and questions if it is too much to ask for in Delhi. Ever since the lockdown is announced in March-end, she has been in her hometown in Delhi. Also Read - COVID-19: Parts of Beijing Locked Down After Fresh Virus Cluster

In the letter, she revealed that her body was picking up temperatures and then it would suddenly drop. She is also suffering from body ache, breathlessness, pain in the throat, and headache. Scared for her family, she started panicking and decided to quarantine herself and to get the test done. But, little did she know that even getting a test in Delhi is a task. Also Read - Deepika Singh's Mother Tests Positive For COVID-19, Diya Aur Baati Hum Actor Seeks CM Arvind Kejriwal's Help



She also revealed that she made few calls to the doctors and they said they don’t have COVID-19 test kits in Delhi. She also stated that private hospitals refused her saying they don’t have the facility available with them. She also contacted several government hospitals but they instead asked her to consult her doctor ‘as it could be viral’. She went on to contact COVID-19 helpline, they said they are already full for the next two weeks.

Sharing the letter with IANS, she concluded that it has been five days and her attempts of getting a test done have been futile.

The open letter reads, “I have Covid-19 symptoms, but is getting a test done too much to ask for in Delhi? We were homebound and like everyone else, we only used to step out for buying essentials. Everything seemed fairly okay, and healthy. We had adjusted to the new corona lifestyle. My body temperature kept picking up and dropping. Soon I started having high fever, with a lot of body ache, breathlessness, pain in throat and headache. Of course like anyone would, I started panicking and wondering if I am suffering from Covid-19. Moreover, I was scared for my family. I didn’t want anything to happen to them, so I decided to quarantine myself. I made a few calls to the doctors who had been treating us for years. They said they don’t have Covid-19 test kits with them, which I understand. Then I called up a few private hospitals nearby. They refused saying the facility was not available there. All I wanted was someone to come over and do my tests as I wasn’t in the right position to go to the hospital to get it tested. Then I made a few calls to some goverment hospitals. They asked me to consult my doctor as it could be viral. I even contacted the Covid-19 helpline, they said they are already full till next week. By this time I got desperate, only to get a test done.”



“It’s been five days now. My attempts for getting a test done have been futile. If getting a test done is such a task for me, how difficult will it be for people who don’t have the right contact of doctors or who aren’t in the best of health to make such efforts, or the poor people who have to stand in long queues in government hospitals where the risk is higher, and can’t even afford the fees of private labs. I am an actor and I lead a regular life like everyone else. All I need is a Covid test so that my family and I know whether we are safe or not. Is it too much to ask for? There are people who show symptoms and still do not come out in open to speak and there are people like me who wish to know the truth by getting tests done, but is the government and hospitals really interested in people like us?”, she added.