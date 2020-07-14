Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Karan Patel, who has been roped in to play the role of Mr Rishabh Bajaj after Karan Singh Grover left the show, has got himself and his family members tested for COVID-19 after his co-star Parth Samthaan has tested positive for coronavirus. The shooting of the show has been stopped and the cast and the crew have been asked to undergo coronavirus tests. Though Karan has not been shooting for the last few days, he wanted to rule out any possibility to contract the virus and hence took the swab test. Karan resides with his wife Ankita Bhargava, little daughter Mehr, and a pet dog. Also Read - Kasautii Zindagii Kay Actor Karan Patel To Go Through COVID-19 Test After Parth Samthaan Tests Postive

Speaking to Tellychakker, Karan revealed that he has tested negative for coronavirus. Actor’s publicist told Pinkvilla, “Karan has not been shooting since the last few days but because he is a responsible citizen and feels safety comes first he is getting a swab test done on personal accord for the safety of all around him.”

Talking about Parth Samthaan, he announced on Instagram that he has been tested positive and has self-quarantine himself. Many celebrities such as Hina Khan, Parth Samthaan, Dalljiet Kaur, Varun Sood, Simran Kaur Mundi, Jaswir Kaur among others sent out their best wishes for the actor.

His post reads, “Hi everyone , I have been tested Postive for covid 19 .although I have mild symptoms.. I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close promitixy over the last few days please go and get yourself tested . The Bmc has regularly been in touch and with the doctors guidance I am in self quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their support . Please be safe and take care.” (sic)

Ekta Kapoor also shared an official statement that reads, “We would like to inform various stakeholders that one of our talent from the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now receiving medical attention. Our first priority is to help protect our talent, production crew and employees. We are taking all the precautions detailed in the guideline. We were and will continue following all medical protocols set by the authorities and have implemented guidelines concerning social interactions, hygiene, travel and visits to the sets.”