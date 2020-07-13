After actor Parth Samthaan has tested positive for COVID-19, now another Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor, Karan Patel, will be going through Coronavirus swab test to rule out all the possibilities of contracting virus. Karan has been recently roped in to play the iconic role of Mr Rishabh Bajaj after Karan Singh Grover has quit the show. The actor stays with his wife Ankita Bhargava, little daughter Mehr and a pet dog. Also Read - Kasautii Zindagii Kay Actor Parth Samthaan Tests Covid-19 Positive, Says 'I am in Self-Quarantine'

Taking to Instagram, he has also assured fans that ‘all are under a good hood’.

Earlier, lead actor of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Parth Samthaan has tested COVID-19 positive. Confirming the news on social media, he said that he has mild symptoms and is under self-quarantine. He wrote, “Hi everyone , I have been tested Postive for covid 19 .although I have mild symptoms.. I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close promitixy over the last few days please go and get yourself tested . The Bmc has regularly been in touch and with the doctors guidance I am in self quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their support . Please be safe and take care.” (sic)



Ekta Kapoor also shared, “We would like to inform various stakeholders that one of our talent from the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now receiving medical attention. Our first priority is to help protect our talent, production crew and employees. We are taking all the precautions detailed in the guideline. We were and will continue following all medical protocols set by the authorities and have implemented guidelines concerning social interactions, hygiene, travel and visits to the sets.”