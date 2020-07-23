Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame actor Parth Samthaan, who tested COVID-19 positive on July 12, now finally tests negative. He had been under home quarantine since his diagnosis, as he had only mild symptoms. Parth confirmed the news to Pinkvilla and said, “Yes it’s true, reports have come and it’s negative.” It is not yet known when he will resume shooting for the Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot, in which he plays Anurag Basu. Also Read - Coronavirus Vaccine Latest News: Hopes High For Oxford's Covishield by End of Year in India, Others by Early Next Year

The audience of the show will have to watch it without Anurag Basu for a few weeks as Parth will be taking some time to join back due to safety reasons. When he tested positive, the first thing he did was announced the news on social media. He also urged all those who came in contact with him lately to get themselves tested. He wrote, “Hi everyone , I have been tested Postive for covid 19 .although I have mild symptoms.. I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close promitixy over the last few days please go and get yourself tested . The Bmc has regularly been in touch and with the doctors guidance I am in self quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their support . Please be safe and take care 😇”. Also Read - Has Community Transmission Started in Telangana? Here’s What State Official Has to Say

Some of the other Kasautii members who were tested for the COVID-19 virus include Karan Patel, Pooja Banerjee, Shubhaavi Choksey, Aamna Sharif and Charvi. Fortunately, the test results of all these actors have turned out to be negative. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Lockdown: Liquor Shops to Remain Open During Weekend Curfew, Except in Containment Zones