Producer Ekta Kapoor has decided to put curtains on her popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The show is facing one difficulty after another ever since the year began. First, Hina Khan had to bid adieu to the show, then Karan Singh Grover got replaced by Karan Patel and then the entire lockdown phase began. Now, after the show's lead actor – Parth Samthaan, who plays the role of Anurag Basu, decided to quit the show to focus on his Bollywood career, the makers have felt that there's no point breaking the continuity and forcing something on the audience. Even the female lead – Erica Fernandes, who plays the role of Prerna, has refused to shoot from anywhere else except her home citing the COVID-19 situation.

In a report published by Mumbai Mirror, a source close to the production revealed that Ekta wanted only the perfect replacement for Parth in the show and she was clear that if in case they are unable to find anyone who can perfectly fit the shoes of the actor, they will wrap up Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

"Ekta made several attempts to convince Parth to stay on, but he just wouldn't budge. She thinks that replacing him might break the show's connection with the audience. So yes, the curtains will come down on KZK on October 3."

Kasautii Zindagii Kay to be replaced by Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2?

Speculations have been rife regarding Kasautii reboot being replaced by the new season of Saath Nibhana Saathiya that was recently announced by the makers with Devoleena Bhattacharjee in the lead. However, the report mentioned that SNS is not replacing KZK, rather a new fiction show is being curated by the channel.

Happy ending for Anurag and Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot

There’s some good news for the viewers of the show though. Unlike the previous season in which the characters of Anurag and Prerna die at the end, the makers are planning a happy ending for the couple in the reboot. The original Kasautii Zindagii Kay, starring Cezanne Khan as Anurag, Shweta Tiwari as Prerna and Ronit Roy as Mr Bajaj, ran for over six years. However, the reboot is being called off within two years, and therefore, the writers want to leave the viewers with happy memories.

“Anurag and Prerna will get a happy ending, but how it pans out is still being worked upon,” the source told the daily.