Kasautii Zindagii Kay season 2 seems to be going through a major makeover now. Speculations are rife that both the lead stars of the show – Erics Fernandes and Parth Samthaan have decided to quit and focus on other prospects. As per a report published in IndiaTV, while Parth is already serving his notice, Erics has also informed the production house about her decision.

It is reported that Parth has decided to leave the show for reasons more than one including no salary hike and plot changes. The website reported that the actor is not happy with the focus of the story being taken away by Karan Patel in the role of Mr Bajaj which is what is currently happening.

For Erica, the reasons are only the safety of herself and her family members. The actor has also reportedly received an offer to spearhead a bigger show and she wants to get out of the image of Prerna on screen. While talking to the media earlier, she mentioned that while her mother has been a patient of TB, her father has had four heart attacks in the past, therefore, she has decided to avoid taking any possible health risks to make sure that her parents are safe.

Apart from Parth and Erica, Aamna Sharif, Karan Patel, and Pooja Bannerjee play important roles in Star Plus’ popular show. Kasautii Zindagii Kay is one of the most loved TV shows in the country. It’s a remake of the first romantic show by the same name that aired in the early 2000s. Cezanne Khan and Shweta Tiwari played the lead roles of Anurag Basu and Prerna Sharma, respectively in the show.