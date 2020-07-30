Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame actor Parth Samthaan, who tested COVID-19 positive on July 12, has totally recovered. He was staying in home quarantine for more than 2 weeks and even informed his fans about being tested negative on social media. A few days ago, Parth had a panic attack and quickly rushed to his hometown, Pune to spend some quality time with his family. At that time, his neighbors snapped him and filed a complaint against him. Also Read - Kasautii Zindagii Kay Fame Parth Samthaan Trolled For Violating Quarantine Rules, Actor Clarifies

Now, as per the latest reports in Pinkvilla, Parth Samthaan who plays Anurag Basu in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay will be resuming his shoot for the show from the first week of August. However, the shooting date is not confirmed yet. The report further mentioned that Parth Samthaan is likely to come back to Mumbai and will begin shooting on the set.

When he tested positive, the first thing he did was announced the news on social media. He also urged all those who came in contact with him lately to get themselves tested. He wrote, "Hi everyone , I have been tested Postive for covid 19 .although I have mild symptoms.. I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close promitixy over the last few days please go and get yourself tested . The Bmc has regularly been in touch and with the doctors guidance I am in self quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their support . Please be safe and take care 😇".

Some of the other Kasautii members who were tested for the COVID-19 virus include Karan Patel, Pooja Banerjee, Shubhaavi Choksey, Aamna Sharif and Charvi. Fortunately, the test results of all these actors have turned out to be negative.