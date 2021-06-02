Mumbai: Actor Kashmera Shah , who claimed that Karan Mehra ‘has been hitting’ his wife Nisha Rawal, today changed her stance over the entire domestic issue between the couple. While she has taken the side of Nisha and extended her support to the actor in an earlier interview, she has now shared a long note on Instagram, speaking about her decision of being neutral and supporting the couple’s son Kavish. Also Read - Nisha Rawal Demands THIS as Alimony From Karan Mehra as Domestic Abuse Case Gets Murkier

Sharing the picture of Nisha, Karan and their son Kavish, Kashmera said, "These are my friends. These are the people I love very much. All three of them. So when one is hurt by the other I am sure the other is also hurting. I am writing this today because I could not bring myself to take just one person's side yesterday as I was told, and believe you me I am told by people from both sides. Then there were insane calls from the press hounding me as their friend asking me to wash their dirty laundry in public which I WILL NOT."

She further added, "Very few journalists called and understood my silence. Again I am against Anyone touching a woman without her permission but I am also against a Happy Family Breaking. So if you are asking me to take sides I choose to take the side of the young child here. I am here for him and I will do everything to help his mother protect him. I don't know his father's side at all but I cannot bash him as he is now and Always will be Kaavish's dad so I choose to remain neutral."

She also said that she does not need top prove to anybody that she is Nisha’s friend. She wrote, “I don’t have to show that I am Nisha’s friend by just liking her pictures or giving comments to instigate others. She knows I am here for her like I have always been. I don’t need Credit or Fame for my actions because I am Way Above that. So I choose not to wash my hands in this mud BUT I will stand by my friendship and I will be with Kaavish and his parents. I cannot have him grow up and see one more person taking sides and slinging mud at his parents. I know this is a more difficult path and not many may understand this but this is who I am. I am with my Friends No Matter What. People make mistakes and many do very bad things. PLEASE THINK ABOUT THE YOUNG BOY BEFORE YOU TREAT THIS AS GOSSIP. And for the ones that did not understand what I wrote let me be clear I AM AGAINST DOMESTIC VIOLENCE.”

Speaking with TOI, she had earlier said, “I am with Nisha and apparently he (Karan) did hit her and there were a lot of financial things he has MESSED up with and he has been hitting her for the last couple of times and we found out when we came to the house and Nisha has been quiet about it because it is a very personal thing. We knew there were problems but didn’t know to what extent. And you cannot interfere also as a best friend you can just be with her. Not true it is not possible for her to bang herself and get such a deep gash. It cannot be self-inflicted, there is a lockdown going on what if she didn’t get medical attention. Right now more than domestic violence we are standing with a friend and we will always be here for her.”